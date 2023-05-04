While First Solar Inc. has underperformed by -1.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FSLR rose by 136.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $221.88 to $59.60, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.94% in the last 200 days.

On April 24, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) to Sell. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on April 18, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Weight’ for FSLR. Deutsche Bank also Downgraded FSLR shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $230 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 13, 2023. Morgan Stanley April 03, 2023d the rating to Underweight on April 03, 2023, and set its price target from $194 to $200. Barclays resumed its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for FSLR, as published in its report on March 23, 2023. UBS’s report from March 03, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $250 for FSLR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘In-line’.

Analysis of First Solar Inc. (FSLR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 49.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of First Solar Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and FSLR is recording an average volume of 2.52M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.59%, with a loss of -12.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $215.32, showing growth from the present price of $174.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FSLR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze First Solar Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FSLR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FSLR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in FSLR has increased by 20.51% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,242,306 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.45 billion, following the purchase of 1,913,000 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in FSLR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -29.09%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -3,058,847 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.62 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,456,044.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 982,871 position in FSLR. Wellington Management Co. LLP sold an additional -0.32 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.32%, now holding 4.0 million shares worth $871.01 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its FSLR holdings by 23.68% and now holds 2.84 million FSLR shares valued at $617.6 million with the added 0.54 million shares during the period. FSLR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.10% at present.