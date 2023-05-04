While Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. has overperformed by 3.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TNDM fell by -59.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $99.69 to $33.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.96% in the last 200 days.

On April 24, 2023, Raymond James Downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) to Mkt Perform. A report published by UBS on March 29, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for TNDM. Barclays initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for TNDM, as published in its report on October 18, 2022. Jefferies’s report from October 12, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $75 for TNDM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -21.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TNDM is recording an average volume of 1.25M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.91%, with a gain of 6.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $55.36, showing growth from the present price of $39.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TNDM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 104.88% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TNDM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TNDM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in TNDM has increased by 12.15% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,802,328 shares of the stock, with a value of $316.85 million, following the purchase of 845,400 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in TNDM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 16.74%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,010,327 additional shares for a total stake of worth $286.2 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,047,477.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 216,998 position in TNDM. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 0.29 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.47%, now holding 4.85 million shares worth $196.97 million. At the end of the first quarter, Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its TNDM holdings by -1.76% and now holds 3.07 million TNDM shares valued at $124.63 million with the lessened 55110.0 shares during the period. TNDM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 104.88% at present.