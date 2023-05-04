While Braskem S.A. has overperformed by 2.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BAK fell by -53.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.64 to $6.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.35% in the last 200 days.

On December 15, 2022, UBS Downgraded Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) to Neutral. A report published by Scotiabank on October 26, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for BAK. Scotia Howard Weil August 15, 2022d its ‘Sector Perform’ rating to ‘Sector Underperform’ for BAK, as published in its report on August 15, 2022. HSBC Securities’s report from January 26, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $22 for BAK shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Braskem S.A. (BAK)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of BAK’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $3.31 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -32.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Braskem S.A.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and BAK is recording an average volume of 708.30K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.15%, with a gain of 1.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.67, showing growth from the present price of $7.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BAK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Braskem S.A. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 77.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BAK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BAK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s position in BAK has decreased by -0.86% in the first quarter. The company now owns 622,185 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.79 million, following the sale of -5,370 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in BAK during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.59%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -29,975 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.8 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 623,328.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC subtracted a -188,089 position in BAK. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 18145.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.89%, now holding 0.25 million shares worth $1.91 million. At the end of the first quarter, Parametric Portfolio Associates L increased its BAK holdings by 415.72% and now holds 0.16 million BAK shares valued at $1.22 million with the added 0.13 million shares during the period. BAK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.60% at present.