While PagerDuty Inc. has underperformed by -3.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PD fell by -4.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.33 to $19.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.99% in the last 200 days.

On January 20, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) to Overweight. A report published by Credit Suisse on September 23, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for PD. Canaccord Genuity Initiated an Buy rating on July 07, 2022, and assigned a price target of $32. Monness Crespi & Hardt resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for PD, as published in its report on March 14, 2022. Truist’s report from September 03, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $45 for PD shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of PagerDuty Inc. (PD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 28.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

PagerDuty Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -52.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PD has an average volume of 1.35M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.15%, with a loss of -9.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.54, showing growth from the present price of $28.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PagerDuty Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in PD has decreased by -2.65% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,830,009 shares of the stock, with a value of $343.85 million, following the sale of -267,235 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.86%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 570,454 additional shares for a total stake of worth $273.94 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,831,414.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 208,872 position in PD. Nikko Asset Management Americas, sold an additional -0.27 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.88%, now holding 5.36 million shares worth $187.54 million. At the end of the first quarter, William Blair Investment Manageme increased its PD holdings by 11.86% and now holds 4.91 million PD shares valued at $171.59 million with the added 0.52 million shares during the period. PD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.30% at present.