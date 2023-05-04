While Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 4.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KRTX rose by 86.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $278.25 to $92.26, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.59% in the last 200 days.

On March 08, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) recommending Neutral. A report published by UBS on January 27, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for KRTX. Piper Sandler also rated KRTX shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $285 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 05, 2023. Loop Capital Initiated an Buy rating on November 01, 2022, and assigned a price target of $288. SVB Leerink initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for KRTX, as published in its report on July 14, 2022. Berenberg’s report from March 31, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $190 for KRTX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -85.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -34.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 34.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and KRTX is recording an average volume of 416.90K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.19%, with a gain of 9.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $276.67, showing growth from the present price of $210.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KRTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Karuna Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KRTX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KRTX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in KRTX has increased by 14.61% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,077,496 shares of the stock, with a value of $922.28 million, following the purchase of 647,211 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in KRTX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.03%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 128,188 additional shares for a total stake of worth $485.79 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,674,453.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. added a 147,158 position in KRTX. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.36 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 22.48%, now holding 1.97 million shares worth $357.18 million. KRTX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.90% at present.