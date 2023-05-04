While OceanFirst Financial Corp. has overperformed by 0.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OCFC fell by -24.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.93 to $14.23, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.65% in the last 200 days.

On December 12, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: OCFC) to Neutral. Piper Sandler also Upgraded OCFC shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 06, 2021. Stephens August 04, 2021d the rating to Overweight on August 04, 2021, and set its price target from $24 to $23.50. Keefe Bruyette initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for OCFC, as published in its report on July 30, 2021. Stephens’s report from May 06, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $24 for OCFC shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Seaport Global Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)

It’s important to note that OCFC shareholders are currently getting $0.80 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 47.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and OCFC is registering an average volume of 325.94K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.76%, with a loss of -5.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.17, showing growth from the present price of $14.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OCFC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze OceanFirst Financial Corp. Shares?

A giant in the Banks – Regional market, OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) is based in the USA. When comparing OceanFirst Financial Corp. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.82, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 142.40%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OCFC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OCFC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in OCFC has increased by 14.57% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,029,260 shares of the stock, with a value of $92.94 million, following the purchase of 639,494 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another increased to its shares in OCFC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.95%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 64,571 additional shares for a total stake of worth $62.53 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,383,579.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 162,191 position in OCFC. JPMorgan Investment Management, I purchased an additional 0.66 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 46.49%, now holding 2.08 million shares worth $38.37 million. At the end of the first quarter, GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its OCFC holdings by -1.08% and now holds 1.69 million OCFC shares valued at $31.29 million with the lessened 18533.0 shares during the period. OCFC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.40% at present.