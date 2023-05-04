While Toast Inc. has overperformed by 1.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TOST fell by -9.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.03 to $11.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.37% in the last 200 days.

On April 14, 2023, Stephens started tracking Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) recommending Equal-Weight. A report published by Deutsche Bank on April 06, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for TOST. Exane BNP Paribas also rated TOST shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 23, 2023. DA Davidson Reiterated the rating as Buy on February 21, 2023, but set its price target from $27 to $25. SMBC Nikko February 17, 2023d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TOST, as published in its report on February 17, 2023. KeyBanc Capital Markets’s report from February 13, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $30 for TOST shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Toast Inc. (TOST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 49.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Toast Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -24.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TOST has an average volume of 6.53M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.31%, with a loss of -1.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.44, showing growth from the present price of $17.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TOST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Toast Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TOST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TOST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in TOST has increased by 3.72% in the first quarter. The company now owns 28,215,743 shares of the stock, with a value of $500.83 million, following the purchase of 1,011,833 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in TOST during the first quarter, downing its stake by -23.36%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -8,160,646 additional shares for a total stake of worth $475.11 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 26,766,711.

During the first quarter, Generation Investment Management added a 6,080,658 position in TOST. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 11.32 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 163.84%, now holding 18.23 million shares worth $323.54 million. At the end of the first quarter, HMI Capital Management LP decreased its TOST holdings by -0.30% and now holds 15.74 million TOST shares valued at $279.38 million with the lessened 47765.0 shares during the period. TOST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.10% at present.