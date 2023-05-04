While Hudbay Minerals Inc. has underperformed by -0.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HBM fell by -22.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.52 to $3.08, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.96% in the last 200 days.

On October 17, 2022, Barclays Downgraded Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) to Equal Weight. A report published by Barclays on July 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for HBM. BofA Securities April 06, 2021d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Buy’ for HBM, as published in its report on April 06, 2021. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of HBM’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.02 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -24.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and HBM is recording an average volume of 2.78M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.77%, with a loss of -0.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.61, showing growth from the present price of $4.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HBM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hudbay Minerals Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Copper sector, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) is based in the Canada. When comparing Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.51, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -66.60%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.09%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HBM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HBM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. made another increased to its shares in HBM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.20%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 375,700 additional shares for a total stake of worth $91.78 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,481,662.

During the first quarter, L1 Capital Pty Ltd. subtracted a -9,853,225 position in HBM. Edgepoint Investment Group, Inc. sold an additional -1.64 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -20.97%, now holding 6.18 million shares worth $32.43 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its HBM holdings by -0.26% and now holds 5.53 million HBM shares valued at $29.05 million with the lessened 14475.0 shares during the period. HBM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.60% at present.