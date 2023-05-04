While Everbridge Inc. has underperformed by -1.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EVBG fell by -48.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.37 to $24.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.35% in the last 200 days.

On April 21, 2023, Stephens Downgraded Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Wells Fargo on February 25, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Equal Weight’ rating for EVBG. Stifel also reiterated EVBG shares as ‘Hold’, quoting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 25, 2022. Stephens Reiterated the rating as Overweight on February 25, 2022, but set its price target from $200 to $58. Raymond James resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for EVBG, as published in its report on February 25, 2022. Canaccord Genuity’s report from February 25, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $59 for EVBG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Everbridge Inc. (EVBG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Everbridge Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -22.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and EVBG is registering an average volume of 449.17K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.09%, with a loss of -7.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.70, showing growth from the present price of $24.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EVBG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Everbridge Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EVBG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EVBG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in EVBG has increased by 2.36% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,033,930 shares of the stock, with a value of $174.53 million, following the purchase of 116,282 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in EVBG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.36%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 229,675 additional shares for a total stake of worth $93.02 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,683,057.

During the first quarter, ClearBridge Investments LLC added a 46,220 position in EVBG. Fred Alger Management LLC sold an additional 39849.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.08%, now holding 1.87 million shares worth $64.98 million. At the end of the first quarter, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP increased its EVBG holdings by 9.74% and now holds 1.85 million EVBG shares valued at $64.24 million with the added 0.16 million shares during the period. EVBG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.00% at present.