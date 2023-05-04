While Clearwater Paper Corporation has underperformed by -15.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CLW fell by -2.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $46.48 to $30.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.97% in the last 200 days.

On April 24, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) to Outperform. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on November 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for CLW. RBC Capital Mkts also Upgraded CLW shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $45 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 03, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts February 16, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for CLW, as published in its report on February 16, 2022. BMO Capital Markets’s report from December 20, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $42 for CLW shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Clearwater Paper Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CLW has an average volume of 131.94K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.86%, with a loss of -13.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $42.00, showing growth from the present price of $30.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CLW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Clearwater Paper Corporation Shares?

Paper & Paper Products giant Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Clearwater Paper Corporation shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.39, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -160.00%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CLW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CLW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CLW has increased by 2.36% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,677,648 shares of the stock, with a value of $89.49 million, following the purchase of 61,677 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme made another increased to its shares in CLW during the first quarter, upping its stake by 14.72%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 243,276 additional shares for a total stake of worth $63.38 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,896,427.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 51,895 position in CLW. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 17416.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.57%, now holding 1.13 million shares worth $37.73 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its CLW holdings by 5.16% and now holds 0.63 million CLW shares valued at $21.02 million with the added 30850.0 shares during the period. CLW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.50% at present.