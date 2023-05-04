While Extreme Networks Inc. has underperformed by -1.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EXTR rose by 65.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.03 to $8.49, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.18% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On April 19, 2023, Craig Hallum Downgraded Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) to Hold. A report published by Rosenblatt on July 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for EXTR. Needham also Upgraded EXTR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 29, 2021. B. Riley FBR Initiated an Buy rating on July 15, 2020, and assigned a price target of $7.50. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for EXTR, as published in its report on April 14, 2020. Lake Street’s report from July 29, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $9 for EXTR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Extreme Networks Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 45.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and EXTR is recording an average volume of 1.34M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.01%, with a gain of 0.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.00, showing growth from the present price of $16.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EXTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Extreme Networks Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Communication Equipment sector, Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) is based in the USA. When comparing Extreme Networks Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 37.86, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 33.60%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EXTR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EXTR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in EXTR has increased by 2.53% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,473,435 shares of the stock, with a value of $295.85 million, following the purchase of 381,324 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in EXTR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.98%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -483,753 additional shares for a total stake of worth $222.98 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,662,020.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co subtracted a -559,000 position in EXTR. Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.24 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.12%, now holding 5.6 million shares worth $107.0 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its EXTR holdings by -0.82% and now holds 4.4 million EXTR shares valued at $84.15 million with the lessened 36211.0 shares during the period. EXTR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.80% at present.