While PROS Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 3.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PRO fell by -3.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.74 to $18.08, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.64% in the last 200 days.

On April 20, 2023, Oppenheimer started tracking PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRO) recommending Outperform. A report published by Craig Hallum on May 04, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for PRO. Stifel also rated PRO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $48 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 15, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts October 30, 2020d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for PRO, as published in its report on October 30, 2020. Northland Capital also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of PROS Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 325.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PRO is recording an average volume of 239.77K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.57%, with a loss of -3.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.86, showing growth from the present price of $27.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PRO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PROS Holdings Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PRO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PRO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Brown Capital Management LLC’s position in PRO has decreased by -8.77% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,761,545 shares of the stock, with a value of $130.47 million, following the sale of -457,532 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PRO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.22%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 48,426 additional shares for a total stake of worth $109.7 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,003,811.

During the first quarter, Fred Alger Management LLC subtracted a -371,341 position in PRO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased an additional 0.24 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.28%, now holding 3.19 million shares worth $87.37 million. At the end of the first quarter, RGM Capital LLC decreased its PRO holdings by -11.43% and now holds 2.9 million PRO shares valued at $79.35 million with the lessened -0.37 million shares during the period. PRO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.90% at present.