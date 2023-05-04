In the current trading session, Austin Gold Corp.’s (AUST) stock is trading at the price of $1.20, a gain of 11.73% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -95.86% less than its 52-week high of $29.00 and 71.75% better than its 52-week low of $0.70. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -31.60% below the high and +24.57% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, AUST’s SMA-200 is $1.1496.

AUST’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.31, resulting in an 1.52 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Austin Gold Corp. (AUST) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Austin Gold Corp. (AUST): Earnings History

If we examine Austin Gold Corp.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 12/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.05, beating the consensus of -$0.04. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.01, resulting in a -25.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 12/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.05 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.04. That was a difference of -$0.01 and a surprise of -25.00%.

Austin Gold Corp. (AMEX: AUST) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Austin Gold Corp. (AUST). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 50.33% of shares. A total of 6 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 5.83% of its stock and 11.73% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC holding total of 81122.0 shares that make 0.61% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 76554.0.

The securities firm Virtu Financial LLC holds 14478.0 shares of AUST, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.11%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 16504.0.

An overview of Austin Gold Corp.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Austin Gold Corp. (AUST) traded 189,936 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.1321 and price change of -0.2066. With the moving average of $1.0687 and a price change of +0.2834, about 218,038 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, AUST’s 100-day average volume is 131,180 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.0283 and a price change of +0.2774.