While Carpenter Technology Corporation has underperformed by -4.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRS rose by 37.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $54.39 to $24.76, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 29.39% in the last 200 days.

On September 12, 2022, Cowen Upgraded Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) to Outperform. A report published by JP Morgan on February 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for CRS. The Benchmark Company also Upgraded CRS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 13, 2022. JP Morgan Initiated an Neutral rating on June 16, 2021, and assigned a price target of $49. Cowen August 13, 2020d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for CRS, as published in its report on August 13, 2020. Longbow also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of CRS’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.80 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 41.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Carpenter Technology Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CRS is recording an average volume of 394.83K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.11%, with a gain of 8.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $60.00, showing growth from the present price of $52.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Carpenter Technology Corporation Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CRS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CRS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CRS has increased by 1.42% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,661,383 shares of the stock, with a value of $342.92 million, following the purchase of 107,210 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CRS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.06%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 114,918 additional shares for a total stake of worth $254.52 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,686,244.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 140,861 position in CRS. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.33 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -11.96%, now holding 2.44 million shares worth $109.3 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme decreased its CRS holdings by -14.89% and now holds 1.83 million CRS shares valued at $81.99 million with the lessened -0.32 million shares during the period. CRS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.40% at present.