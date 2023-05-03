A share of VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) closed at $4.10 per share on Tuesday, down from $4.25 day before. While VAALCO Energy Inc. has underperformed by -3.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EGY fell by -37.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.77 to $3.88, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.49% in the last 200 days.

On March 01, 2023, Stifel started tracking VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) recommending Buy. A report published by ROTH Capital on April 13, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for EGY. ROTH Capital Initiated an Buy rating on March 24, 2021, and assigned a price target of $4. Canaccord Genuity initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for EGY, as published in its report on October 18, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from August 10, 2015 suggests a price prediction of $5 for EGY shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)

It’s important to note that EGY shareholders are currently getting $0.25 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 71.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

VAALCO Energy Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and EGY is registering an average volume of 1.64M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.09%, with a loss of -0.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.10, showing growth from the present price of $4.10, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EGY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze VAALCO Energy Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Oil & Gas E&P market, VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) is based in the USA. When comparing VAALCO Energy Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.46, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -70.10%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 33.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EGY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EGY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in EGY has increased by 631.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,278,944 shares of the stock, with a value of $32.97 million, following the purchase of 6,283,827 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in EGY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 88.41%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,100,529 additional shares for a total stake of worth $29.93 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,607,624.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 2,669,285 position in EGY. Wilen Investment Management Corp. sold an additional 33354.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.07%, now holding 3.1 million shares worth $14.04 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its EGY holdings by 122.30% and now holds 2.7 million EGY shares valued at $12.24 million with the added 1.49 million shares during the period. EGY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 33.20% at present.