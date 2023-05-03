Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) marked $17.33 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $17.50. While Replimune Group Inc. has underperformed by -0.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, REPL rose by 3.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.52 to $13.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.65% in the last 200 days.

On April 17, 2023, Piper Sandler started tracking Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) recommending Overweight. A report published by Piper Sandler on November 19, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for REPL. BTIG Research also rated REPL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $60 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 15, 2021. BTIG Research Initiated an Buy rating on November 17, 2020, and assigned a price target of $60. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for REPL, as published in its report on November 02, 2020. H.C. Wainwright’s report from October 15, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $54 for REPL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)

In order to gain a clear picture of Replimune Group Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -34.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 23.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 618.76K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for REPL stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.34%, with a loss of -0.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $52.11, showing growth from the present price of $17.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether REPL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Replimune Group Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in REPL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in REPL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in REPL has increased by 21.42% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,064,744 shares of the stock, with a value of $89.44 million, following the purchase of 893,573 additional shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC made another increased to its shares in REPL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 32.55%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,186,400 additional shares for a total stake of worth $85.33 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,831,709.

During the first quarter, Baker Bros. Advisors LP added a 684,437 position in REPL. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.62 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 30.05%, now holding 2.7 million shares worth $47.62 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its REPL holdings by 21.02% and now holds 2.18 million REPL shares valued at $38.53 million with the added 0.38 million shares during the period. REPL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.80% at present.