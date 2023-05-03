A share of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) closed at $19.17 per share on Tuesday, up from $19.14 day before. While Manchester United plc has overperformed by 0.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MANU rose by 41.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.34 to $10.41, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.84% in the last 200 days.

On December 09, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) to Hold. A report published by Deutsche Bank on March 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for MANU. Gabelli & Co initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MANU, as published in its report on October 17, 2016. Credit Suisse’s report from June 03, 2015 suggests a price prediction of $23 for MANU shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Manchester United plc (MANU)

It’s important to note that MANU shareholders are currently getting $0.18 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Manchester United plc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -86.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MANU is registering an average volume of 2.16M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.26%, with a loss of -8.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.75, showing growth from the present price of $19.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MANU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Manchester United plc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.42%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MANU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MANU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Lindsell Train Ltd.’s position in MANU has increased by 0.86% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,018,676 shares of the stock, with a value of $244.06 million, following the purchase of 93,500 additional shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC made another decreased to its shares in MANU during the first quarter, downing its stake by -26.00%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -2,970,473 additional shares for a total stake of worth $187.27 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,454,466.

During the first quarter, Massachusetts Financial Services subtracted a -805,080 position in MANU. Marathon Asset Management Ltd. purchased an additional 0.18 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.09%, now holding 2.36 million shares worth $52.33 million. At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC increased its MANU holdings by 1,231.96% and now holds 1.51 million MANU shares valued at $33.35 million with the added 1.39 million shares during the period. MANU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.80% at present.