Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) closed Tuesday at $22.08 per share, down from $24.06 a day earlier. While Eagle Bancorp Inc. has underperformed by -8.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EGBN fell by -56.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $52.07 to $23.87, whereas the simple moving average fell by -49.32% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On December 05, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) recommending Neutral. A report published by Gabelli & Co on March 09, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for EGBN. Gabelli & Co also Upgraded EGBN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $45 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 29, 2021. Seaport Global Securities initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for EGBN, as published in its report on December 17, 2020. Piper Sandler’s report from July 27, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $35 for EGBN shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN)

The current dividend for EGBN investors is set at $1.80 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 49.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and EGBN is recording an average volume of 294.35K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.20%, with a loss of -11.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.00, showing growth from the present price of $22.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EGBN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Eagle Bancorp Inc. Shares?

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Banks – Regional market. When comparing Eagle Bancorp Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.89, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1.80%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

EGBN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.40% at present.