The share price of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) fell to $8.95 per share on Tuesday from $9.25. While Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -3.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACRS fell by -27.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.96 to $5.77, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.18% in the last 200 days.

On December 14, 2022, Stifel started tracking Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) recommending Buy. A report published by Goldman on December 01, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ACRS. BTIG Research also rated ACRS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 06, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on July 23, 2021, and assigned a price target of $32. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for ACRS, as published in its report on June 15, 2021. H.C. Wainwright’s report from April 21, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $40 for ACRS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. SVB Leerink also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 420.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -41.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ACRS is recording an average volume of 1.18M. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.12, showing growth from the present price of $8.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACRS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACRS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACRS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in ACRS has increased by 34.44% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,372,601 shares of the stock, with a value of $59.64 million, following the purchase of 1,888,588 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $35.58 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,398,453.

At the end of the first quarter, BVF Partners LP increased its ACRS holdings by 2.58% and now holds 3.36 million ACRS shares valued at $27.19 million with the added 84398.0 shares during the period. ACRS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.50% at present.