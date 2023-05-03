As of Tuesday, Joby Aviation Inc.’s (NYSE:JOBY) stock closed at $4.04, down from $4.40 the previous day. While Joby Aviation Inc. has underperformed by -8.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JOBY fell by -22.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.15 to $3.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.10% in the last 200 days.

On March 07, 2023, Deutsche Bank Downgraded Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) to Sell. A report published by Raymond James on July 27, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for JOBY. JP Morgan also rated JOBY shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 28, 2022. Deutsche Bank Initiated an Hold rating on April 11, 2022, and assigned a price target of $8. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for JOBY, as published in its report on April 05, 2022. Barclays’s report from January 18, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $6 for JOBY shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY)

One of the most important indicators of Joby Aviation Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -21.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 35.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and JOBY is recording 2.54M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.10%, with a gain of 7.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.88, showing growth from the present price of $4.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JOBY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Joby Aviation Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 41.74%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JOBY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JOBY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Intel Corp.’s position in JOBY has decreased by -5.43% in the first quarter. The company now owns 43,540,786 shares of the stock, with a value of $188.97 million, following the sale of -2,500,000 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in JOBY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 17.92%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,631,930 additional shares for a total stake of worth $103.74 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 23,902,080.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 1,346,495 position in JOBY. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased an additional 449.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.01%, now holding 7.69 million shares worth $33.36 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its JOBY holdings by 14.74% and now holds 7.26 million JOBY shares valued at $31.51 million with the added 0.93 million shares during the period. JOBY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 28.40% at present.