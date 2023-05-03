As of Tuesday, Ameresco Inc.’s (NYSE:AMRC) stock closed at $44.87, up from $40.78 the previous day. While Ameresco Inc. has overperformed by 10.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMRC fell by -11.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $76.54 to $40.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.29% in the last 200 days.

On May 02, 2023, UBS started tracking Ameresco Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) recommending Buy. A report published by Piper Sandler on March 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for AMRC. ROTH MKM also Upgraded AMRC shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $44 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 01, 2023. BofA Securities September 26, 2022d the rating to Buy on September 26, 2022, and set its price target from $74 to $73. Canaccord Genuity initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AMRC, as published in its report on July 13, 2022. ROTH Capital’s report from April 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $52 for AMRC shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Ameresco Inc. (AMRC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -20.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Ameresco Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AMRC is recording 398.31K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.11%, with a gain of 3.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $63.23, showing growth from the present price of $44.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMRC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ameresco Inc. Shares?

The Engineering & Construction market is dominated by Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) based in the USA. When comparing Ameresco Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 25.24, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -36.90%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.48%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMRC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMRC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co’s position in AMRC has increased by 34.03% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,828,840 shares of the stock, with a value of $188.46 million, following the purchase of 972,065 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AMRC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.06%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 59,835 additional shares for a total stake of worth $146.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,968,394.

During the first quarter, Handelsbanken Fonder AB added a 49,392 position in AMRC. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 57103.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.03%, now holding 1.94 million shares worth $95.68 million. At the end of the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B increased its AMRC holdings by 1.84% and now holds 1.19 million AMRC shares valued at $58.7 million with the added 21530.0 shares during the period. AMRC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.50% at present.