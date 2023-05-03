As of Tuesday, SI-BONE Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SIBN) stock closed at $24.22, up from $22.60 the previous day. While SI-BONE Inc. has overperformed by 7.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SIBN rose by 21.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.90 to $11.14, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 45.01% in the last 200 days.

On October 12, 2022, Jefferies started tracking SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ: SIBN) recommending Buy. Citigroup also rated SIBN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 08, 2021. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on March 09, 2021, but set its price target from $35 to $34. Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for SIBN, as published in its report on December 16, 2020. Needham’s report from August 04, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $24 for SIBN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of SI-BONE Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -56.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SIBN is recording 254.93K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.87%, with a gain of 10.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.25, showing growth from the present price of $24.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SIBN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SI-BONE Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 101.42% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SIBN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SIBN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Brown Advisory LLC’s position in SIBN has increased by 4.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,891,635 shares of the stock, with a value of $76.55 million, following the purchase of 159,529 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in SIBN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.15%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 25,594 additional shares for a total stake of worth $44.29 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,251,437.

During the first quarter, First Light Asset Management LLC added a 77,490 position in SIBN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC sold an additional 56650.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.15%, now holding 1.74 million shares worth $34.29 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its SIBN holdings by 1.29% and now holds 1.55 million SIBN shares valued at $30.42 million with the added 19624.0 shares during the period. SIBN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 101.42% at present.