In Tuesday’s session, Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) marked $93.61 per share, down from $98.61 in the previous session. While Helen of Troy Limited has underperformed by -5.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HELE fell by -56.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $217.63 to $81.14, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.69% in the last 200 days.

On April 17, 2023, UBS started tracking Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) recommending Neutral. A report published by DA Davidson on December 22, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for HELE. Canaccord Genuity also rated HELE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $120 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 17, 2022. Sidoti February 07, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for HELE, as published in its report on February 07, 2022. DA Davidson’s report from March 17, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $247 for HELE shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Perform’.

Analysis of Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -16.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Helen of Troy Limited’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and HELE has an average volume of 544.51K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.40%, with a gain of 12.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $141.00, showing growth from the present price of $93.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HELE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Helen of Troy Limited Shares?

Household & Personal Products giant Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Helen of Troy Limited shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.74, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -8.50%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 110.64% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HELE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HELE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in HELE has increased by 3.95% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,449,920 shares of the stock, with a value of $233.16 million, following the purchase of 93,091 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in HELE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.08%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 94,542 additional shares for a total stake of worth $229.34 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,409,797.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 316,868 position in HELE. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased an additional 0.18 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 11.35%, now holding 1.81 million shares worth $172.46 million. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co increased its HELE holdings by 22.68% and now holds 1.65 million HELE shares valued at $156.58 million with the added 0.3 million shares during the period. HELE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 110.64% at present.