A share of Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) closed at $19.34 per share on Tuesday, up from $19.08 day before. While Outset Medical Inc. has overperformed by 1.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OM fell by -44.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $40.51 to $11.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.62% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On November 11, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) recommending Outperform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on July 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for OM. BofA Securities also rated OM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 02, 2022. Cowen initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for OM, as published in its report on August 18, 2021. Wells Fargo’s report from April 19, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $63 for OM shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Perform’.

Analysis of Outset Medical Inc. (OM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Outset Medical Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -55.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and OM is registering an average volume of 562.25K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.29%, with a gain of 10.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.00, showing growth from the present price of $19.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Outset Medical Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 106.74% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in OM has increased by 0.61% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,221,596 shares of the stock, with a value of $132.88 million, following the purchase of 43,587 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in OM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.94%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 85,002 additional shares for a total stake of worth $82.12 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,462,810.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme added a 346,744 position in OM. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.23 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.78%, now holding 3.14 million shares worth $57.72 million. At the end of the first quarter, Bellevue Asset Management AG increased its OM holdings by 17.63% and now holds 2.84 million OM shares valued at $52.32 million with the added 0.43 million shares during the period. OM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 106.74% at present.