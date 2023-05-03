A share of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) closed at $43.93 per share on Tuesday, down from $44.93 day before. While Akero Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -2.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AKRO rose by 318.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $54.88 to $7.52, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.69% in the last 200 days.

On January 27, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) to Overweight. A report published by Evercore ISI on September 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for AKRO. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded AKRO shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 19, 2021. BofA Securities Initiated an Buy rating on September 10, 2021, and assigned a price target of $40. Guggenheim initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AKRO, as published in its report on February 26, 2021. Morgan Stanley’s report from September 10, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $70 for AKRO shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -46.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 18.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AKRO is registering an average volume of 616.55K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.59%, with a loss of -2.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $59.29, showing growth from the present price of $43.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AKRO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Akero Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 108.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AKRO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AKRO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Avidity Partners Management LP’s position in AKRO has increased by 22.52% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,825,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $146.34 million, following the purchase of 703,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC made another decreased to its shares in AKRO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -21.95%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -937,724 additional shares for a total stake of worth $127.58 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,334,661.

During the first quarter, Alkeon Capital Management LLC added a 81,656 position in AKRO. Adage Capital Management LP purchased an additional 1.48 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 111.52%, now holding 2.8 million shares worth $107.23 million. At the end of the first quarter, Redmile Group LLC increased its AKRO holdings by 65.48% and now holds 2.63 million AKRO shares valued at $100.74 million with the added 1.04 million shares during the period. AKRO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 108.40% at present.