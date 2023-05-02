ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) closed Monday at $1.57 per share, down from $1.65 a day earlier. While ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -4.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CNET fell by -35.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.30 to $1.23, whereas the simple moving average fell by -47.88% in the last 200 days.

On February 22, 2011, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) recommending Buy.

Analysis of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -64.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -56.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CNET is recording an average volume of 122.86K.

How Do You Analyze ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CNET shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CNET appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Millennium Management LLC’s position in CNET has increased by 215.39% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,503 shares of the stock, with a value of $14455.0, following the purchase of 5,807 additional shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC made another increased to its shares in CNET during the first quarter, upping its stake by 72.81%.

At the end of the first quarter, UBS Securities LLC decreased its CNET holdings by -59.08% and now holds 1075.0 CNET shares valued at $1828.0 with the lessened 1552.0 shares during the period. CNET shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.40% at present.