Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) closed Monday at $6.72 per share, up from $6.51 a day earlier. While Azul S.A. has overperformed by 3.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AZUL fell by -50.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.27 to $3.82, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.82% in the last 200 days.

On March 20, 2023, UBS Upgraded Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) to Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on March 15, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for AZUL. Barclays also Downgraded AZUL shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 06, 2022. Seaport Research Partners March 07, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for AZUL, as published in its report on March 07, 2022. Raymond James’s report from September 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $25 for AZUL shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Azul S.A. (AZUL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Azul S.A.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AZUL is recording an average volume of 3.90M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.60%, with a gain of 7.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.04, showing growth from the present price of $6.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AZUL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Azul S.A. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 32.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AZUL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AZUL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Oaktree Capital Management LP made another increased to its shares in AZUL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 14.38%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 629,730 additional shares for a total stake of worth $35.8 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,007,554.

During the first quarter, J.O. Hambro Capital Management Lt added a 111,400 position in AZUL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased an additional 1.98 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 551.91%, now holding 2.34 million shares worth $16.73 million. At the end of the first quarter, Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its AZUL holdings by 144.20% and now holds 2.21 million AZUL shares valued at $15.8 million with the added 1.3 million shares during the period. AZUL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 32.80% at present.