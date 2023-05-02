In the current trading session, Tilray Brands Inc.’s (TLRY) stock is trading at the price of $2.23, a fall of -2.19% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -58.70% less than its 52-week high of $5.40 and 2.76% better than its 52-week low of $2.17. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -20.04% below the high and +2.07% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, TLRY’s SMA-200 is $3.20.

It is also essential to consider TLRY stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 2.40 for the last year.TLRY’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.41, resulting in an 3.51 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 14 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.14 in simple terms.

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY): Earnings History

If we examine Tilray Brands Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 2/27/2023, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$1.9, beating the consensus of -$0.06. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$1.84, resulting in a -3,066.70% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 2/27/2023, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$1.9 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.06. That was a difference of -$1.84 and a surprise of -3,066.70%.

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 6 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of -0.02 and -0.06 with an average Earnings Estimate of -0.04 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -0.34 and also replicates 88.24% growth rate year over year.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 1.41% of shares. A total of 404 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 11.70% of its stock and 11.86% of its float.

Mar 30, 2023, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC holding total of 7.6 million shares that make 1.23% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 19.22 million.

The securities firm Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 4.16 million shares of TLRY, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.67%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 11.2 million.

An overview of Tilray Brands Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) traded 10,317,404 shares per day, with a moving average of $2.40 and price change of -0.33. With the moving average of $2.53 and a price change of -0.80, about 10,825,036 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, TLRY’s 100-day average volume is 14,359,426 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.80 and a price change of -1.85.