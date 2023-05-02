Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) closed Monday at $0.68 per share, up from $0.56 a day earlier. While Takung Art Co. Ltd. has overperformed by 21.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TKAT fell by -71.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.20 to $0.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.13% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 795.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -32.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TKAT is recording an average volume of 401.79K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.48%, with a gain of 17.20% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Takung Art Co. Ltd. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TKAT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TKAT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 93,961 shares of the stock, with a value of $59195.0, following the purchase of 93,961 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $47880.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 76,000.

During the first quarter, Citadel Securities LLC subtracted a -25,161 position in TKAT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased an additional 11103.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 39.23%, now holding 39403.0 shares worth $24824.0. At the end of the first quarter, Virtu Financial BD LLC increased its TKAT holdings by 61.15% and now holds 26953.0 TKAT shares valued at $16980.0 with the added 10228.0 shares during the period. TKAT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.80% at present.