As of Monday, Office Properties Income Trust’s (NASDAQ:OPI) stock closed at $6.20, down from $6.52 the previous day. While Office Properties Income Trust has underperformed by -4.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OPI fell by -72.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.64 to $6.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -59.49% in the last 200 days.

On March 07, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) to Underperform. Jefferies May 08, 2019d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Hold’ for OPI, as published in its report on May 08, 2019.

Analysis of Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

Investors in Office Properties Income Trust will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.00 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Office Properties Income Trust’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and OPI is recording 890.79K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.05%, with a loss of -10.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.75, showing growth from the present price of $6.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OPI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Office Properties Income Trust Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OPI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OPI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in OPI has increased by 2.60% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,078,262 shares of the stock, with a value of $99.36 million, following the purchase of 204,337 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in OPI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.86%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -69,724 additional shares for a total stake of worth $98.35 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,995,846.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 109,585 position in OPI. LSV Asset Management sold an additional -0.1 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.91%, now holding 2.0 million shares worth $24.66 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC decreased its OPI holdings by -9.36% and now holds 1.51 million OPI shares valued at $18.58 million with the lessened -0.16 million shares during the period. OPI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.40% at present.