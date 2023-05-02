A share of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) closed at $3.47 per share on Monday, down from $3.60 day before. While Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. has underperformed by -3.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MHUA fell by -61.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.49 to $2.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -63.29% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 29.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MHUA is registering an average volume of 36.70K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 19.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 47.15%, with a loss of -2.53% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. Shares?

A giant in the Medical Instruments & Supplies market, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA) is based in the China. When comparing Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.00, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -67.90%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 66.56%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MHUA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MHUA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 29,706 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.19 million, following the purchase of 29,706 additional shares during the last quarter. UBS Securities LLC made another increased to its shares in MHUA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 61.26%.

At the end of the first quarter, G1 Execution Services LLC decreased its MHUA holdings by -100.00% and now holds 0.0 MHUA shares valued at $0.0 with the lessened 10897.0 shares during the period. MHUA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.10% at present.