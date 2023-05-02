The share price of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) fell to $7.01 per share on Monday from $7.13. While Blink Charging Co. has underperformed by -1.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BLNK fell by -64.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.95 to $6.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -50.49% in the last 200 days.

On March 28, 2023, Barclays started tracking Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) recommending Equal Weight. Needham also reiterated BLNK shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 20, 2022. B. Riley Securities Initiated an Neutral rating on June 17, 2022, and assigned a price target of $15. Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for BLNK, as published in its report on April 21, 2022. Needham’s report from February 22, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $29 for BLNK shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 182.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Blink Charging Co.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and BLNK is recording an average volume of 2.41M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.26%, with a loss of -2.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.22, showing growth from the present price of $7.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BLNK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Blink Charging Co. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BLNK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BLNK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in BLNK has increased by 12.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,543,548 shares of the stock, with a value of $22.0 million, following the purchase of 273,274 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BLNK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.36%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 7,590 additional shares for a total stake of worth $18.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,092,438.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 227,299 position in BLNK. Credit Suisse International purchased an additional 1.04 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1,010.18%, now holding 1.15 million shares worth $9.93 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its BLNK holdings by 20.49% and now holds 0.94 million BLNK shares valued at $8.16 million with the added 0.16 million shares during the period. BLNK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 28.80% at present.