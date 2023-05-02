TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) marked $11.58 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $12.36. While TPI Composites Inc. has underperformed by -6.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On March 16, 2023, Guggenheim Upgraded TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) to Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on February 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for TPIC. Craig Hallum also Upgraded TPIC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 04, 2022. Raymond James August 16, 2022d the rating to Outperform on August 16, 2022, and set its price target from $21 to $28. JP Morgan August 08, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for TPIC, as published in its report on August 08, 2022. Cowen’s report from August 04, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $20 for TPIC shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 74.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of TPI Composites Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -123.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 979.36K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TPIC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.34%, with a loss of -11.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.93, showing growth from the present price of $11.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TPIC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TPI Composites Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.52%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TPIC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TPIC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in TPIC has decreased by -4.10% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,944,264 shares of the stock, with a value of $38.42 million, following the sale of -126,015 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in TPIC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 42.91%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 620,500 additional shares for a total stake of worth $26.97 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,066,487.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -13,497 position in TPIC. Invesco Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 25597.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.66%, now holding 1.56 million shares worth $20.42 million. At the end of the first quarter, Credit Suisse Asset Management increased its TPIC holdings by 21.02% and now holds 1.46 million TPIC shares valued at $18.99 million with the added 0.25 million shares during the period. TPIC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.20% at present.