The share price of Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) fell to $26.82 per share on Monday from $27.86. While Zions Bancorporation National Association has underperformed by -3.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZION fell by -53.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $59.75 to $22.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -44.36% in the last 200 days.

On April 05, 2023, Robert W. Baird Upgraded Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) to Outperform. A report published by JP Morgan on January 25, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for ZION. Barclays also Downgraded ZION shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $59 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 03, 2023. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for ZION, as published in its report on December 05, 2022. Keefe Bruyette also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of ZION’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.64 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 47.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Zions Bancorporation National Association’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ZION is recording an average volume of 4.71M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.47%, with a loss of -5.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.12, showing growth from the present price of $26.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZION is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zions Bancorporation National Association Shares?

A leading company in the Banks – Regional sector, Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) is based in the USA. When comparing Zions Bancorporation National Association shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.07, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 37.30%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZION shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZION appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ZION has increased by 5.82% in the first quarter. The company now owns 20,418,427 shares of the stock, with a value of $611.12 million, following the purchase of 1,122,317 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in ZION during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.57%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 118,836 additional shares for a total stake of worth $230.66 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,706,793.

During the first quarter, Victory Capital Management, Inc. subtracted a -18,606 position in ZION. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.11 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.46%, now holding 7.19 million shares worth $215.29 million. At the end of the first quarter, LSV Asset Management increased its ZION holdings by 16.17% and now holds 4.72 million ZION shares valued at $141.25 million with the added 0.66 million shares during the period. ZION shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.20% at present.