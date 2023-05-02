UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) marked $14.29 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $11.59. While UroGen Pharma Ltd. has overperformed by 23.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, URGN rose by 91.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.94 to $4.85, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 57.02% in the last 200 days.

On February 08, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) to Hold. A report published by Berenberg on April 27, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for URGN. H.C. Wainwright also reiterated URGN shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $57 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 16, 2020. H.C. Wainwright Reiterated the rating as Buy on April 13, 2020, but set its price target from $75 to $53. National Securities initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for URGN, as published in its report on January 09, 2020. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 208.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 134.11K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for URGN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 18.57%, with a gain of 23.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.60, showing growth from the present price of $14.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether URGN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze UroGen Pharma Ltd. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in URGN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in URGN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Stonepine Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in URGN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 16.08%.

URGN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 71.40% at present.