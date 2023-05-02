As of Monday, Fluence Energy Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FLNC) stock closed at $17.40, down from $18.06 the previous day. While Fluence Energy Inc. has underperformed by -3.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FLNC rose by 84.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.78 to $4.96, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.29% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On April 17, 2023, BMO Capital Markets started tracking Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) recommending Market Perform. A report published by Wolfe Research on April 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for FLNC. Guggenheim also Upgraded FLNC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 05, 2023. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on April 03, 2023, and assigned a price target of $22. Goldman March 30, 2023d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for FLNC, as published in its report on March 30, 2023. Susquehanna’s report from March 30, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $18 for FLNC shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 77.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Fluence Energy Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -25.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FLNC is recording 1.21M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.36%, with a loss of -14.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.61, showing growth from the present price of $17.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FLNC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fluence Energy Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 66.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 33.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FLNC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FLNC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BNP Paribas Asset Management UK L’s position in FLNC has decreased by -3.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,710,544 shares of the stock, with a value of $115.64 million, following the sale of -199,827 additional shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC made another decreased to its shares in FLNC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.06%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -2,482 additional shares for a total stake of worth $80.72 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,985,969.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 512,164 position in FLNC. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.21 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 11.09%, now holding 2.12 million shares worth $42.95 million. At the end of the first quarter, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its FLNC holdings by 2.15% and now holds 1.6 million FLNC shares valued at $32.38 million with the added 33598.0 shares during the period. FLNC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 33.10% at present.