The share price of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) fell to $0.49 per share on Monday from $0.51. While Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has underperformed by -3.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SOLO fell by -72.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.93 to $0.44, whereas the simple moving average fell by -53.11% in the last 200 days.

On December 17, 2020, Stifel started tracking Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) recommending Buy. A report published by ROTH Capital on July 09, 2019, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SOLO. The Benchmark Company also rated SOLO shares as ‘Speculative Buy’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 20, 2019.

Analysis of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 84.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 25.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SOLO is recording an average volume of 772.03K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.97%, with a loss of -5.77% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SOLO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SOLO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. DWS Investment Management America’s position in SOLO has increased by 137.82% in the first quarter. The company now owns 898,145 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.47 million, following the purchase of 520,480 additional shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC made another increased to its shares in SOLO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4,055.66%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 563,737 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.3 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 577,637.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC added a 422,302 position in SOLO. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.49 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -48.16%, now holding 0.52 million shares worth $0.27 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its SOLO holdings by 64.41% and now holds 0.47 million SOLO shares valued at $0.24 million with the added 0.18 million shares during the period. SOLO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.00% at present.