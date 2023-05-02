A share of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) closed at $9.07 per share on Monday, down from $10.15 day before. While PacWest Bancorp has underperformed by -10.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PACW fell by -73.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.68 to $5.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -60.64% in the last 200 days.

On March 13, 2023, DA Davidson Upgraded PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) to Buy. A report published by Wells Fargo on December 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for PACW. Truist also Downgraded PACW shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 09, 2022. DA Davidson October 06, 2022d the rating to Neutral on October 06, 2022, and set its price target from $43 to $28. Keefe Bruyette July 22, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for PACW, as published in its report on July 22, 2022. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

It’s important to note that PACW shareholders are currently getting $1.00 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 50.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

PacWest Bancorp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PACW is registering an average volume of 14.52M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.75%, with a loss of -19.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.00, showing growth from the present price of $9.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PACW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PacWest Bancorp Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PACW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PACW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PACW has decreased by -3.23% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,384,151 shares of the stock, with a value of $130.23 million, following the sale of -447,100 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in PACW during the first quarter, upping its stake by 13.25%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,191,802 additional shares for a total stake of worth $99.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,184,622.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 434,104 position in PACW. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 41899.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.69%, now holding 6.01 million shares worth $58.49 million. At the end of the first quarter, Cardinal Capital Management LLC decreased its PACW holdings by -3.61% and now holds 4.19 million PACW shares valued at $40.74 million with the lessened -0.16 million shares during the period. PACW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.30% at present.