LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) closed Monday at $4.68 per share, up from $4.63 a day earlier. While LivePerson Inc. has overperformed by 1.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LPSN fell by -79.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.45 to $3.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -55.91% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On March 17, 2023, Credit Suisse Upgraded LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) to Neutral. A report published by ROTH MKM on March 16, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for LPSN. Craig Hallum also Downgraded LPSN shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 16, 2023. Craig Hallum March 03, 2023d the rating to Buy on March 03, 2023, and set its price target from $13 to $15. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Underperform’ rating for LPSN, as published in its report on September 23, 2022. KeyBanc Capital Markets’s report from September 13, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $16 for LPSN shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Loop Capital also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of LivePerson Inc. (LPSN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of LivePerson Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -196.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and LPSN is recording an average volume of 1.99M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.76%, with a loss of -1.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.38, showing growth from the present price of $4.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LPSN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LivePerson Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LPSN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LPSN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in LPSN has increased by 8.78% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,782,009 shares of the stock, with a value of $51.96 million, following the purchase of 950,592 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in LPSN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.39%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 211,354 additional shares for a total stake of worth $39.91 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,048,950.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 43,483 position in LPSN. Mackenzie Financial Corp. sold an additional -0.12 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.14%, now holding 2.69 million shares worth $11.88 million. At the end of the first quarter, Janus Henderson Investors US LLC decreased its LPSN holdings by -0.77% and now holds 2.65 million LPSN shares valued at $11.67 million with the lessened 20545.0 shares during the period. LPSN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.90% at present.