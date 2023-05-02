Within its last year performance, BIRD fell by -75.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.12 to $1.03, whereas the simple moving average fell by -58.10% in the last 200 days.

On May 01, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group Upgraded Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) to Outperform. A report published by TD Cowen on March 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for BIRD. Telsey Advisory Group March 10, 2023d the rating to Market Perform on March 10, 2023, and set its price target from $4 to $2.25. Guggenheim March 10, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for BIRD, as published in its report on March 10, 2023. Wedbush’s report from March 06, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $3 for BIRD shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Allbirds Inc. (BIRD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -13.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Allbirds Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -29.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BIRD is recording an average volume of 2.42M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.40%, with a gain of 4.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.31, showing growth from the present price of $1.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BIRD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Allbirds Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BIRD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BIRD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BIRD has decreased by -20.71% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,045,724 shares of the stock, with a value of $8.45 million, following the sale of -1,839,776 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in BIRD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.36%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 363,808 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7.3 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,080,007.

During the first quarter, Managed Account Advisors LLC subtracted a -63,125 position in BIRD. Newton Investment Management Nort sold an additional -0.11 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.97%, now holding 2.08 million shares worth $2.49 million. At the end of the first quarter, Franklin Advisers, Inc. decreased its BIRD holdings by -36.05% and now holds 1.94 million BIRD shares valued at $2.32 million with the lessened -1.09 million shares during the period. BIRD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 52.60% at present.