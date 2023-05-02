Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) closed Monday at $20.51 per share, down from $21.04 a day earlier. While Sunrun Inc. has underperformed by -2.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RUN rose by 0.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $39.13 to $16.69, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.59% in the last 200 days.

On April 18, 2023, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) to Overweight. Morgan Stanley also rated RUN shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 03, 2023. Citigroup Initiated an Neutral rating on March 10, 2023, and assigned a price target of $27. Scotiabank initiated its ‘Sector Outperform’ rating for RUN, as published in its report on March 02, 2023. Barclays’s report from January 25, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $35 for RUN shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 40.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Sunrun Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RUN is recording an average volume of 9.43M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.31%, with a loss of -5.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.35, showing growth from the present price of $20.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RUN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sunrun Inc. Shares?

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Solar market. When comparing Sunrun Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 26.99, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 253.80%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RUN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RUN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in RUN has increased by 1.67% in the first quarter. The company now owns 21,494,891 shares of the stock, with a value of $433.12 million, following the purchase of 352,635 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in RUN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.93%.

At the end of the first quarter, Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co increased its RUN holdings by 17.23% and now holds 7.01 million RUN shares valued at $141.32 million with the added 1.03 million shares during the period. RUN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.60% at present.