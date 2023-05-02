A share of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) closed at $2.69 per share on Monday, up from $2.56 day before. While Ribbon Communications Inc. has overperformed by 5.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RBBN fell by -18.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.84 to $2.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.44% in the last 200 days.

On April 10, 2023, JMP Securities started tracking Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) recommending Mkt Outperform. B. Riley Securities also rated RBBN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 26, 2021. National Securities November 14, 2019d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for RBBN, as published in its report on November 14, 2019. Northland Capital’s report from October 31, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $6 for RBBN shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating.

Analysis of Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Ribbon Communications Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -44.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and RBBN is registering an average volume of 1.03M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.06%, with a gain of 9.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.12, showing growth from the present price of $2.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RBBN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ribbon Communications Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RBBN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RBBN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis’s position in RBBN has decreased by -0.24% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,538,693 shares of the stock, with a value of $46.3 million, following the sale of -32,080 additional shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in RBBN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -36.68%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -3,810,045 additional shares for a total stake of worth $22.5 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,577,900.

During the first quarter, First Trust Advisors LP added a 1,259,537 position in RBBN. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 88390.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.65%, now holding 5.26 million shares worth $17.98 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its RBBN holdings by 2.27% and now holds 5.13 million RBBN shares valued at $17.55 million with the added 0.11 million shares during the period. RBBN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 71.10% at present.