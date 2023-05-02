The share price of FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) fell to $2.64 per share on Monday from $2.73. While FTC Solar Inc. has underperformed by -3.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FTCI fell by -10.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.14 to $1.78, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.94% in the last 200 days.

On April 13, 2023, H.C. Wainwright started tracking FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) recommending Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on March 15, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for FTCI. Piper Sandler also Upgraded FTCI shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $3.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 19, 2022. Northland Capital initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for FTCI, as published in its report on May 23, 2022. Piper Sandler’s report from April 21, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $3 for FTCI shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -74.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of FTC Solar Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -108.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and FTCI is recording an average volume of 1.34M. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.61, showing growth from the present price of $2.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FTCI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze FTC Solar Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FTCI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FTCI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Invesco Capital Management LLC’s position in FTCI has decreased by -14.46% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,578,684 shares of the stock, with a value of $10.3 million, following the sale of -773,722 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,180,000.

During the first quarter, Cinctive Capital Management LP added a 757,543 position in FTCI. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.22 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.82%, now holding 2.97 million shares worth $6.69 million. FTCI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 29.80% at present.