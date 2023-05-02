Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) marked $3.80 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $3.11. While Bonso Electronics International Inc. has overperformed by 22.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BNSO rose by 26.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.09 to $2.26, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.32% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

An average volume of 16.82K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BNSO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 23.04%, with a gain of 26.25% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Bonso Electronics International Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 76.18%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.83% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BNSO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BNSO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in BNSO has decreased by -4.91% in the first quarter. The company now owns 131,600 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.42 million, following the sale of -6,800 additional shares during the last quarter. Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in BNSO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -35.29%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -150 additional shares for a total stake of worth $871.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 275.

During the first quarter, Tower Research Capital LLC subtracted a -974 position in BNSO. UBS Securities LLC sold an additional 4068.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -100.00%, now holding 0.0 shares worth $0.0. At the end of the first quarter, Professional Financial Advisors L decreased its BNSO holdings by -100.00% and now holds 0.0 BNSO shares valued at $0.0 with the lessened 400.0 shares during the period. BNSO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.83% at present.