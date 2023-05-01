In Friday’s session, WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) marked $8.35 per share, up from $8.03 in the previous session. While WW International Inc. has overperformed by 3.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WW fell by -17.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.36 to $3.28, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 69.66% in the last 200 days.

On April 11, 2023, Goldman Upgraded WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) to Buy. A report published by Craig Hallum on March 08, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for WW. KeyBanc Capital Markets also Downgraded WW shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 20, 2022. Craig Hallum January 11, 2022d the rating to Hold on January 11, 2022, and set its price target from $40 to $18. Jefferies August 11, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for WW, as published in its report on August 11, 2021. Morgan Stanley’s report from April 08, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $34 for WW shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of WW International Inc. (WW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -18.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

WW International Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 44.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and WW has an average volume of 7.38M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.24%, with a loss of -1.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.60, showing decline from the present price of $8.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze WW International Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in WW during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.00%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 81,796 additional shares for a total stake of worth $33.88 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,222,222.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -2,009,157 position in WW. Millennium Management LLC purchased an additional 2.03 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 132.61%, now holding 3.57 million shares worth $14.69 million. At the end of the first quarter, Federated MDTA LLC decreased its WW holdings by -2.33% and now holds 2.83 million WW shares valued at $11.65 million with the lessened 67512.0 shares during the period. WW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.40% at present.