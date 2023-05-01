In the current trading session, Magic Empire Global Limited’s (MEGL) stock is trading at the price of $2.63, a fall of -34.25% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -98.95% less than its 52-week high of $249.94 and 195.51% better than its 52-week low of $0.89. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -54.68% below the high and +198.88% above the low.

It is also essential to consider MEGL stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 13.43 for the last year.MEGL’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 4.71, resulting in an 1.21 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 62.23% of shares. A total of 10 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.93% of its stock and 2.47% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC holding total of 49042.0 shares that make 0.24% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.14 million.

The securities firm Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc holds 30200.0 shares of MEGL, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.15%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 84861.0.

An overview of Magic Empire Global Limited’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) traded 5,899,167 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.47 and price change of +1.14. With the moving average of $1.60 and a price change of +0.69, about 2,434,187 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, MEGL’s 100-day average volume is 2,024,204 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.83 and a price change of +0.56.