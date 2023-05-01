As of Friday, Siyata Mobile Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SYTA) stock closed at $0.11, down from $0.11 the previous day. While Siyata Mobile Inc. has underperformed by -1.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SYTA fell by -89.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.62 to $0.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -65.32% in the last 200 days.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Analysis of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 116.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Siyata Mobile Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -147.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SYTA is recording 3.65M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.33%, with a loss of -8.25% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Siyata Mobile Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.25%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SYTA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SYTA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 698,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.11 million, following the purchase of 698,000 additional shares during the last quarter.

SYTA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 6.20% at present.