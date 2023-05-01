A share of Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) closed at $1.46 per share on Friday, down from $1.49 day before. While Rackspace Technology Inc. has underperformed by -2.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RXT fell by -85.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.46 to $1.39, whereas the simple moving average fell by -62.56% in the last 200 days.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

On October 11, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) to In-line. A report published by JP Morgan on August 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for RXT. RBC Capital Mkts also Downgraded RXT shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 11, 2022. Raymond James August 10, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for RXT, as published in its report on August 10, 2022. Barclays’s report from July 15, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $5 for RXT shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Rackspace Technology Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -78.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and RXT is registering an average volume of 1.60M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.56%, with a loss of -17.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.51, showing growth from the present price of $1.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RXT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rackspace Technology Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.43% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RXT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RXT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. First Trust Advisors LP’s position in RXT has decreased by -71.94% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,359,476 shares of the stock, with a value of $15.72 million, following the sale of -21,435,588 additional shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp. made another decreased to its shares in RXT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.71%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -121,641 additional shares for a total stake of worth $13.15 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,996,503.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 164,867 position in RXT. Legal & General Investment Manage purchased an additional 1.83 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 63.64%, now holding 4.71 million shares worth $8.85 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its RXT holdings by -1.30% and now holds 3.63 million RXT shares valued at $6.82 million with the lessened 47637.0 shares during the period. RXT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.43% at present.