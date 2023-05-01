The share price of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) fell to $0.16 per share on Friday from $0.18. While Mobiquity Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -9.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MOBQ fell by -87.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.47 to $0.13, whereas the simple moving average fell by -81.69% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 423.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MOBQ is recording an average volume of 2.00M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 21.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 22.21%, with a loss of -12.27% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Mobiquity Technologies Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 32.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MOBQ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MOBQ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. UBS Securities LLC’s position in MOBQ has increased by 1,879.66% in the first quarter. The company now owns 23,360 shares of the stock, with a value of $4181.0, following the purchase of 22,180 additional shares during the last quarter.

MOBQ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.70% at present.