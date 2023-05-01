The share price of Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) rose to $1.50 per share on Friday from $1.41. While Quhuo Limited has overperformed by 6.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QH fell by -71.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.30 to $1.07, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.95% in the last 200 days.

On August 04, 2020, ROTH Capital started tracking Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Quhuo Limited (QH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 97.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Quhuo Limited’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and QH is recording an average volume of 62.71K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.38%, with a loss of -0.33% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Quhuo Limited Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in QH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in QH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. UBS Securities LLC’s position in QH has decreased by -91.21% in the first quarter. The company now owns 426 shares of the stock, with a value of $588.0, following the sale of -4,420 additional shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC made another increased to its shares in QH during the first quarter, upping its stake by 22,700.00%.

QH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.10% at present.